VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get three days' worth of COVID-19 information Monday as the province's top health officials give the first update of the week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak live in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3

In Friday's update, Henry and Dix announced in a joint written statement another 648 people had tested positive for the disease in B.C. That marked the biggest single-day jump in infections since early January.

As well, that case count pushed the province's active caseload above 5,000 for the first time since Jan 12.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, however.

Last week, Henry and Dix also announced a slight loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place since November. British Columbians are now allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 people, but only outside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel