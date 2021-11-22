COVID-19 in B.C.: 1st case update of the week coming with data from weekend

Vancouver -

British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with three days' worth of case data coming from the province's health ministry.

Monday's update, which will be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will reveal how many more people tested positive for the disease since last week.

On Friday, 497 more infections were recorded, which brought the seven-day rolling average up to 414. The day before, that average was at 410.

That update came on the same day that Health Canada announced its approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for children ages five to 11. The vaccine will be a smaller dose that what's given to those aged 12 and older.

Following that announcement, B.C. parents were urged to register their children to get their first shot. The health ministry said more than 75,000 children were already registered for their vaccine and on the list to be contacted to book an appointment for their shots.

Health officials said last week B.C. will have enough vaccine available for the 360,000 children of that age in the province as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and The Canadian Press