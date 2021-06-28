VANCOUVER -- The first COVID-19 case update of the week is coming from B.C.'s top health officials Monday and will cover three days' worth of data.

The update, with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will be live in the afternoon and will include information on the latest modelling data.

In their last COVID-19 update of the week, given Friday in a written statement, Henry and Dix announced 72 new cases of the disease. That marked the seventh day in a row the province had recorded fewer than 100 new infections.

As well, the rolling seven-day average for new cases had dropped to 74. The last time the rolling average was below 75 was on Aug. 15. That date also marked the last time B.C. went seven days or more with fewer than 100 cases.

As of Friday, more than 76 per cent of eligible B.C. residents ages 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, more than one-quarter of eligible British Columbians in that age group were fully vaccinated by the end of last week.

