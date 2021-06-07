COVID-19 in B.C.: 1st case update of the week coming from local health officials
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccines: Fraser Health clinic offers same-day doses, even to those without health number
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Pharmacies prepare for 2nd doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
4th COVID-19 outbreak since February declared at Kelowna General Hospital
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 exposures: Last week saw the fewest flights added to the BCCDC's list in months
Travellers returning to B.C. struggle to register out-of-province COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 'delta variant' found in B.C. care home outbreak, Henry says