VANCOUVER -- The top health officials in B.C. will give the first COVID-19 case update of the week Monday, covering three days' worth of data.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon and will also reveal how many more people died from the disease over the weekend.

In their last update, given through a written statement on Friday, Henry and Dix announced another 509 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the province's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic over 60,000.

As well, nine more people died.

With every region of the province still seeing new infections, Henry and Dix highlighted the importance of remaining vigilent in efforts to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

"We must never forget how far we have come by working together," they said in their joint statement.

"Over the past months, we have all made sacrifices for the health of our families and communities, and now more than ever we need to hold the line and stop transmission of COVID-19 as our vaccination program ramps up."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday