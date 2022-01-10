COVID-19 in B.C.: 1st case update of the week coming from Health Ministry

B.C.'s Health Ministry is expected to release the latest COVID-19 case update Monday, with information on infections recorded over the weekend.

The written update will include three days' worth of data, including details on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates across the province.

On Friday, nine more deaths and thousands of new infections were announced. The 3,144 cases were confirmed through PCR testing or were epidemiologically linked to known cases, but because B.C.'s testing system is currently overwhelmed by the spread of the coronavirus, the true number of new infections was likely higher.

Officials also announced Friday the number of people in hospital with the coronavirus rose. As of that day, there were 349 infectious patients in hospital with the disease in B.C. and 93 were in intensive care.

Monday's case update will come as more students return to class across the province, following a one-week delay.

Attendance is expected to be down as some parents wait and see what impact the return to school will have on COVID-19 case counts.

B.C. is one of only four provinces and territories continuing in-person learning; the rest of the country has gone virtual.

