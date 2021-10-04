COVID-19 in B.C.: 1st case update of the week coming as mask mandate for students expanded

Vancouver -

British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week from health officials Monday, the same day an expanded mask mandate for students goes into effect.

In a written statement released in the afternoon, health officials will share details on how many cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded over the weekend. The three-day update is also expected to have the latest vaccination rates.

Monday also marks the start of an expanded mask mandate for students. Now, those in kindergarten through Grade 12 must wear a face covering in all indoor areas. Previously, that rule was only in place for students in Grade 4 and higher.

The change came days after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shared modelling data that showed a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children, particularly in areas of the province with lower vaccination rates.

In the week ending on Sept. 23, B.C. recorded 1,086 cases involving people under the age of 18.

Of those cases, 658, or about 61 per cent, involved children between the ages of five and 11. There were 261 cases involving youths between the ages of 12 and 17, and 167 involving children under the age of five.

Last week's final COVID-19 update, released Friday, announced 714 new cases across all ages, which brought the rolling seven-day average to 738.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel