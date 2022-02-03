COVID-19 in B.C.: 13 deaths in latest update, hospitalizations down slightly

Thirteen more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. over the last 24 hours.

The latest update came in a written statement from the Ministry of Health Thursday afternoon.

The statement indicates there are 985 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospital, a total that includes both those who have serious enough illness to require hospitalization and those who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and tested positive incidentally.

Thursday's hospitalization tally is a slight decrease from Wednesday, when there were 988 COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals.

The number of patients in intensive care units increased, however, from 136 on Wednesday to 145 in Thursday's update.

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s Health Ministry Thursday as hospitalization rates appear to be falling in the province.

On Wednesday, officials said there were 988 people in hospital with 136 of those in intensive care. That marked a drop in hospitalizations from 1,035 recorded the day before.

Those totals include incidental patients who were hospitalized for reasons unrelated to the disease, but tested positive during routine screening.

In a news conference earlier this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said COVID-19 hospital admissions appear to have peaked, following the downward trend in confirmed cases that began weeks ago.

Officials also announced Wednesday that 18 more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the province.

