COVID-19 in B.C.: 13 deaths in latest update, hospitalizations down slightly

A discarded face mask is shown on the floor of a foodcourt in a shopping mall in Montreal, Saturday, July 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes) A discarded face mask is shown on the floor of a foodcourt in a shopping mall in Montreal, Saturday, July 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener