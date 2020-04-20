VANCOUVER -- Almost 1,500 workers at TransLink will receive layoff notices, and service on the system will be reduced even further, following a massive downturn in ridership as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the transit company said Monday.

Last week, TransLink revealed it has been losing about $2.5 million a day, or about $75 million a month, due to an 83 per cent decline in riders.

The company announced temporary layoff notices will be given to 1,492 employees who work throughout the system, and added they are working with the province to make funding available to reverse layoffs and return to near-regular operations by the fall.

"I fully expect those affected will be recalled once TransLink returns to regular operations, which we are now planning for back to school in September, if consistent with provincial guidelines," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a news release.

TransLink also said senior executive salaries and board remuneration will be cut by 10 per cent.

More service reductions

Further service reductions will also begin this week. Expo Line capacity will drop by an additional 20 per cent during peak hours, and anywhere from 20 to 40 per cent more at other times. Millennium Line capacity will be reduced by another 15 per cent during peak hours, and another 20 to 40 per cent during other times.

Starting April 24, 18 bus routes will be suspended, and TransLink said it expected another 47 routes will be suspended in early May, with reduced service on many remaining routes.

TransLink said routes serving hospitals and other health facilities are being prioritized.

With the planned reductions, TransLink said its bus system will only be able to move around 20 per cent of the normal amount of people.

In addition, SeaBus service will end earlier starting April 22. The last sailing of the day will take place at 7:30 p.m. from the Lonsdale Quay and 7:45 p.m. from Waterfront Station.

For West Coast Express riders, starting April 22, the three trains that remain in service will have fewer cars.

TransLink has asked the provincial and federal government for about $250 million in emergency funding.

'Irresponsible move': union

An internal memo circulated to Unifor members on Sunday hinted at the drastic cuts.

Union representatives said they had a conference call with Coast Mountain Bus Company, the contract operator for TransLink, on Saturday after being formally approached by them last week to discuss the potential cuts.

"TransLink's threats to cut transit operator staffing levels, and therefore transit service, is an irresponsible move that would do more harm than good during the COVID-19 pandemic," the memo states.

"Unfortunately, the employer continues to try to move discussions along and tabled a document which resembles a road map to unlimited layoffs," it adds, noting it will not assist with the cuts.

The Unifor memo also notes an employer must provide the union with at least 60 days' notice for changes like job cuts.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Unifor for a response.

Below is a full list of impacts, as supplied by TransLink.