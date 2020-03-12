VANCOUVER -- The COVID-19 virus has reached another care home in Metro Vancouver, according to the owner and operator.

Revera Inc. confirmed Thursday that one staff member and one resident at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera, said the employee's infection was discovered through an "active screening process" that has been underway in B.C. since last weekend.

"Active screening takes place at a single entrance point at all Revera long term care homes and retirement residences," Collins said in a statement.

"Anyone who fails any part of the screening process will be asked to reschedule their visit and to contact their local telehealth provider or their health provider."

The screening process involves checking everyone entering a care home for symptoms of the novel coronavirus – including coughing, difficulty breathing and fever – and asking them for their recent travel history, the doctor said.

"We remain vigilant in our efforts and are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our residents, families, employees, volunteers, suppliers, service providers and all other visitors," Collins added.

Hollyburn House is the second care home in the region to be directly impacted by COVID-19. Six health care workers and two residents at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver have also caught the virus, including a man in his 80s who succumbed to the illness and became Canada's first COVID-19 fatality.

One of the Lynn Valley Care Centre employees, a woman in her 50s, was also B.C.'s first case of "community transmission," meaning officials aren't yet sure who she caught the virus from.

On Wednesday, B.C. health officials urged people to consider "social distancing" in order to curtail the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Various sports leagues, including the NHL and MLS, have since suspended their seasons.

Surrey's massive Vaisakhi parade, which was scheduled for April 25, has also been cancelled due to health concerns around the virus.