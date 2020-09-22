VANCOUVER -- COVID-19 fines were handed out for separate parties held at one vacation rental property in Burnaby over the weekend, local Mounties say.

According to Burnaby RCMP, the detachment's COVID Compliance Enforcement Team and the city's bylaw staff were called to a rental unit on McKay Avenue near Beresford Street on two separate occasions.

The first, on Saturday morning just before 2 a.m., was for a large party. Officers determined the gathering, which had 26 people, wasn't meeting safety measures including collecting contact information or ensuring there was enough space for physical distancing.

The host of the party was handed a $2,300 fine.

The next day, officers were called back to the same condo unit. That time, a different person was renting the unit and hosting a gathering of 17 people, but police say it still didn't abide by safety measures. That host was also fined $2,300.

"When we see the lives that have been lost and the sacrifices being made by people around our province due to COVID-19, it is quite frankly appalling that we still have people showing complete disregard for measures put in place to try to keep everyone safe and well," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release Monday.

"If you have a vacation property booked in the coming weeks to host a party with 20 of your friends, take our advice and cancel it now because you will be reported and you will be fined."

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth first introduced the fines last month. They can be used to ticket event organizers and venue owners who don't adhere to COVID-19 public health orders on gatherings and events.

Over the weekend, Farnworth expanded the fines to include provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's latest orders for bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

A full list of provincial health orders can be seen online.