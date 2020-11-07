VANCOUVER -- More COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted in Metro Vancouver and this time, a pharmacy and a grocery store have been impacted.

Parent company Loblaws posted two separate notices Saturday, saying employees at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Burnaby and at a No Frills in Surrey recently tested positive for the disease.

The staff member at the Burnaby store, which is located at 4827 Kingsway, last worked a shift on Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, the employee at the 12852 96 Ave. No Frills location had their last shift on Oct. 25.

Neither of these notices were the subject of a public exposure notice from Fraser Health, which is the health authority both stores are a part of.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue such notices when there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 and they are unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

COVID-19 notices are kept on the Loblaws website for two weeks.