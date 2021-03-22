VANCOUVER -- Several more notices warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. after employees at the locations recently tested positive for the disease.

The warnings were posted by parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys and at some locations, multiple employees tested positive.

In fact, at a Safeway in Prince Rupert, six employees confirmed on Friday they had the coronavirus. Those employees last worked at the 200 2 Ave. West location on the following dates:

March 7

March 10 (two employees)

March 12 (three employees)

That city has undergone mass vaccination in recent days, offering doses to everyone 18 and older after an ongoing high rate of COVID-19 transmission.

In other parts of the province, exposure notices include:

Thrifty Foods at 11895 226 St. in Maple Ridge. A notice was posted on March 20; the employee last worked on March 15.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 4827 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on March 20; the employee last worked on March 18.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 20; the employee last worked on March 9.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on March 20; the employee last worked on March 15.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on March 20; the employee last worked on March 15.

Safeway at 45610 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on March 21; the employee last worked on March 16.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted about three employees on March 22. They last worked on March 16, March 17 and March 18.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 22 after "multiple team members" tested positive. Their last days of work weren't provided.

Late last month, the union representing grocery and retail workers, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1518, said last week it has noticed an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its members.

Hoping to protect those employees, B.C.'s top health officials announced last week that grocery store employees would be among the essential workers prioritized for the AstraZeneca vaccine starting in April.

"Our age-based rollout is ahead of schedule and with the AstraZeneca/SII supply arriving, we can protect people working in specific, front-line industries," Health Minister Adrian Dix said last week.

"Following the latest science and data to identify high-risk industries or critical services will allow us to protect even more people from COVID-19, which in turn, gives our entire communities and our province greater protection from the virus."

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.