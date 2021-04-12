VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen notices were posted at grocery stores across B.C. in the past several days, warning shoppers and staff of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The warnings were issued by parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket after employees at some store locations recently tested positive for the disease.

The latest notices were posted at:

Safeway at 2733 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 7; the employee last worked on March 31.

Safeway at 1766 Robson St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 7; the employee last worked on April 4.

T&T Supermarket at 10153 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 8; the employee last worked on April 2.

Safeway at 1770 East 27 St. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 8; the employee last worked on April 3.

Safeway at 6564 East Hastings St. in Burnaby. A notice was posted on April 9; the employee last worked on April 1.

Safeway at 4440 East Hastings in Burnaby. A notice was posted on April 10; the employee last worked on April 5.

Safeway at 12825 16th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 10; the employee last worked on April 3.

Safeway at 2315 West 4th Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 10; the employee last worked on April 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 5001 Anderson Way in Vernon. A notice was posted on April 10 about two employees; they both last worked on April 3.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on April 10 about two employees; they last worked on April 4 and April 5.

Safeway at 3417 30th Ave. in Vernon. A notice was posted on April 11; the employee last worked on April 4.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on April 11; the employee last worked on April 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 11; the employee last worked on April 5.

No Frills at 1960 Como Lake Ave. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on April 11 about two employees; they last worked on April 1 and April 3.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 11; the employee last worked on April 7.

No Frills at 12852 96 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 12 about two employees; they last worked on March 31 and April 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3185 Grandview Hwy. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 12; the employee last worked on April 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19800 Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows. A notice was posted about two employees on April 12; they last worked on April 4 and 5.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.