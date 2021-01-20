VANCOUVER -- Several more flights in and out of B.C. were added the province's COVID-19 exposure warning list over the past couple days.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about the recent flights between Sunday and Tuesday.

These domestic flights were added to the list:

Jan. 6: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver

Jan. 6: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal

Jan. 10: Air Canada flight 195 from Toronto to Vancouver

Jan. 11: Swoop flight 207 from Edmonton to Abbotsford

Jan. 14: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver

Jan. 15: WestJet flight 119 from Calgary to Vancouver

Jan. 17: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver

And these international flights were added:

Jan. 9: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver

Jan. 13: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver

International travellers to B.C. are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. They're also required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight, but that test can be taken up to 72 hours before they take off.

Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine, but health officials have been advising against non-essential within Canada travel for months. Last week, Premier John Horgan indicated the province was looking at legal options for limiting travel to B.C. by non-residents.

Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.