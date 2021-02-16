VANCOUVER -- Several more flights in and out of B.C. have been added to the province's COVID-19 exposure warning list.

Details about eight flights were posted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Monday.

The flights most recently added to the exposure warning list are:

Feb. 3: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver

Feb. 5: WestJet flight 3241 from Calgary to Kamloops

Feb. 6: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver

Feb. 11: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto

Feb. 11: Air Canada flight 301 from Montreal to Vancouver

Feb. 12: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal

Feb. 12: Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver

Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine in B.C., but health officials have advised against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Anyone arriving internationally, however, must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Starting Feb. 22, at least the first three days of that quarantine will need to be spent in a designated hotel near the airport while travellers wait for the results of a COVID-19 test.

Then, those whose test comes back negative will be allowed to board a connecting flight to their final destination within Canada, if needed, and can serve the remainder of their two-week quarantine at home. Those with positive tests will need to quarantine in a government-designated facility.

Anyone who was on one of the recently affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.