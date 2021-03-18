VANCOUVER -- More pharmacies and grocery stores across B.C. recently posted COVID-19 exposure warnings after employees at the locations tested positive for the disease.

Parent company Loblaws posted warnings about six different stores on Thursday and Sobeys posted one.

The latest notices were posted at:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 748 Burrard St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 18; the employee last worked on March 11.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1295 Seymour St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 18; the employee last worked on March 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 291 Cowichan Way in Duncan. A notice was posted on March 18; the employee last worked on March 12.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 586 Granville St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 18; the employee last worked on March 12.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 12830 96th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 18; the employee last worked on March 12.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on March 18 about two employees; they last worked on March 5 and March 9.

Thrifty Foods at 310 Edgemont Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 18; the employee last worked on March 12.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks. Personal information about employees is never released by the two companies.