VANCOUVER -- More notices warning of possible COVID-19 exposures have been posted at grocery stores across B.C. after employees recently tested positive for the disease.

Parent company Loblaws posted multiple warnings over the weekend and at the start of the week.

The most recent notices are for:

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Jan. 30; the employee last worked on Jan. 22.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Jan. 31; the employee last worked on Jan. 27.

Wholesale Club at 5335 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Feb. 1; the employee last worked on Jan. 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2210 Main St. in Penticton. A notice was posted on Feb. 1 about two employees; they both last worked on Jan. 21.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Feb. 2; the employee last worked on Jan. 25.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the company says it posts notices in an effort to remain transparent.

Some companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," a notice on the Loblaws website says.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

Loblaws keeps notices online for two weeks.