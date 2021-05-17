VANCOUVER -- Several more notices have been posted by a large parent company that manages grocery store and pharmacy chains in B.C., warning of possible COVID-19 exposures in some local stores.

The notices were posted by Loblaws after employees at multiple locations recently tested positive for the disease.

The most recent exposure notices were for:

No Frills at 4508 Fraser St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 14; the employee last worked on May 9.

Your Independent Grocer at 5330 Sunshine Coast Hwy. in Sechelt. A notice was posted on May 14; the employee last worked on May 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 1895 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on May 14; the employee last worked on May 5.

Extra Foods at 2760 Forksdale Ave. in Merritt. A notice was posted on May 14; the employee last worked on May 10.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7322 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 15; the employee last worked on May 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 15; the employee last worked on May 6.

Real Canadian Superstore at 910 Columbia St. West in Kamloops. A notice was posted on May 16; the employee last worked on May 12.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 590 Hwy. 33 West in Kelowna. A notice was posted on May 16; the employee last worked on May 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. Notices were posted on May 14, 15 and 16 about multiple employees. They last worked on May 9, May 10 and May 12 respectively.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," a statement on the Loblaws website says.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

Last month, a new public health order was announced, permitting WorkSafeBC prevention officers to begin serving businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

The closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials.

It doesn't appear any grocery stores in B.C. have been forced to close since that health order was announced, but some food processing plants have been ordered to temporarily shut down.