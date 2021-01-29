VANCOUVER -- Several more grocery stores and pharmacies recently posted COVID-19 exposure notices after employees at their locations tested positive for the disease.

In the past few days, warning notices have been posted by parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets. At some locations, multiple employees tested positive.

Here are the latest notices:

T&T Supermarket at 458 Southwest Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 25; the employee last worked on Jan. 21.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2210 Main St. in Penticton. A notice was posted on Jan. 27 after three employees tested positive. One last worked on Jan. 15, the other two last worked on Jan. 21.

Safeway at 800 Carnarvon St. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on Jan. 27; the employee last worked on Jan. 24.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 4376 27th St. in Vernon. A notice was posted on Jan. 27; the employee last worked on Jan. 23.

Your Independent Grocer at 1255 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 28 after two employees tested positive. One last worked on Jan. 23, the other last worked on Jan. 24.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120 St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Jan. 28; the employee last worked on Jan. 16.

Wholesale Club at 4524 Feeney St. in Terrace. A notice was posted on Jan. 29; the employee last worked on Jan. 18.

Extra Foods at 2760 Forksdale Ave. in Merritt. A notice was posted on Jan. 29; the employee last worked on Jan. 24.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 879 Marine Dr. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 29; the employee last worked on Jan. 24.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post notices in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

Loblaws, T&T Supermarkets and Sobeys all keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.