VANCOUVER -- More COVID-19 warning notices have been posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies in the past couple days after employees at those locations recently tested positive for the disease.

Parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys both recently posted warnings for multiple stores.

The latest notices were posted at:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 12830 96th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Feb. 9; the employee last worked on Feb. 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 6435 Metral Dr. in Nanaimo. A notice was posted on Feb. 9; the employee last worked on Feb. 6.

Safeway at 2101 Lahb Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 9; the employee last worked on Feb. 2.

Safeway at 1780 East Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 9; the employee last worked on Feb. 7.

Thrifty Foods at 1207 56th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Feb. 9; the employee last worked on Feb. 3.

Safeway at 4440 Hastings St. in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Feb. 9; the employee last worked on Feb. 6.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 4303 East Hastings St. A notice was posted on Feb. 10; the employee last worked on Feb. 5.

Your Independent Grocer at 1255 Davie St. A notice was posted on Feb. 10; the employee last worked on Feb. 6.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 18677 Fraser Hwy. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Feb. 10; the employee last worked on Feb. 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Feb. 10 about two employees; they last worked on Jan. 27 and Feb. 7.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post notices in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.