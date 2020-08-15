VANCOUVER -- The provincial centre for disease control is trying to figure out why several flights with known COVID-19 cases were left of its advisory for public exposures.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has since updated its record to include one international and five domestic flights that came through YVR in August.

Those flights with possible COVID-19 exposure:

Aug. 3: WestJet flight 720 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 4 to 10)

Aug. 3: WestJet flight 714 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows seven to 13)

Aug: 3: Air Canada flight 224 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 20 to 26)

Aug. 7: Air Canada flight 122 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

Aug. 9: Air Canada flight 243 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows one to two, and rows 12 to 15)

Aug. 9: Air India flight 1143 from New Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

The flights appeared on a list from the federal government but not all were immediately included among provincial warnings issued last week. CTV News reported the discrepancy Friday.

In a reply to questions regarding the inconsistency, a spokesperson with the Provincial Health Services Authority said the provincial website would be updated to match the federal list of possible COVID-19 exposures. That has since happened.

“BCCDC is working with the Public Health Agency of Canada to determine the cause of this discrepancy and ensure such situations can be mitigated in the future,” said Jane Campbell in a statement.

Lists of recent exposures can be found on the BCCDC's website and on the federal government's website.

Both the BCCDC and the federal government include on their lists, when possible, the rows that might be most at risk of a possible exposure. However, they recommend anyone on domestic flights self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone arriving internationally is required to isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they come aware of them and post them online.