VANCOUVER -- Several more flights with COVID-19 cases on board have been added to B.C.'s list of public exposures.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added six flights to its list on Friday evening, including four domestic flights and two international ones. All of the flights added either took off from or landed at Vancouver International Airport.

The latest additions to the list are as follows:

Oct. 23: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 26 to 30)

Oct. 24: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 24 to 29)

Oct. 24: Air Canada flight 8198 from Vancouver to Kamloops (rows eight to 14)

Oct. 25: Air Canada flight 248 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 16 to 22)

Oct. 25: Air Canada flight 855 from London to Vancouver (rows 18 to 23)

Oct. 28: Air Canada flight 551 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 22 to 28)

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate and seek testing if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Travellers arriving from outside of Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in B.C.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.