VANCOUVER -- Several more COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted for grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C.

Parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys both posted notices about their stores in recent days, warning that employees at some locations tested positive for COVID-19.

The recent exposures are at:

FreshCo at 7450 120 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 18; the employee worked their last shift on Nov. 14. This was the second notice posted for the location this week.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 Scott St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Nov. 19 about two team members who last worked on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 4326 Dunbar St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 19; the employee last worked on Nov. 12.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 20151 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. A notice was posted on Nov. 19; the employee last worked on Nov. 13.

Your Independent Grocer at 1792A 9th Ave. in Fernie. A notice was posted on Nov. 20; the employee last worked on Nov. 10.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3277 Cambie St. A notice was posted on Nov. 20; the employee last worked on Nov. 12.

Loblaws and Sobeys both say they post their notices for the sake of transparency and remove them after two weeks. Personal information about employees is never shared.

Other chains have opted to not post exposure notices online and instead issue warnings when advised to by local health authorities.

For example, London Drugs said in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver that its communication is "a direct result of recommendations and guidance from the local health authority."

"If the health authority determines the public may have been exposed to another customer or an employee, and advises us to issue a public statement, then we will do so," the emailed statement said.

"Where the health authorities deem there is no risk to the public we follow their recommendation and direction on communicating. We follow their advice completely."

CTV has reached out to Costco and Overwaitea Food Group for clarification on their notification policies but has not heard back yet.

Masks to be required in B.C. stores

In her COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced masks would be required in all indoor public spaces, including retail stores, with a few exceptions. Children under the age of two and anyone who is unable to wear a mask won't be required to.

The mask mandate isn't being implemented by public health order, but by B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth under the extraordinary powers granted by the province's record-breaking state of emergency, Henry said. It's unclear when it will take effect.

Some grocery stores and pharmacies already required masks at their locations.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel