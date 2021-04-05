VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen notices were posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. in recent days, warning shoppers and staff of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The warnings were issued by parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys after employees at some of their locations recently tested positive for the disease.

The latest notices were posted at:

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on April 1 about two employees; they last worked on March 27.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on April 1; the employee last worked on March 27.

Your Independent Grocer at 8200 Bear Paw Trail in Whistler. A notice was posted on April 1 about three employees; they last worked on March 22, March 26 and March 28.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 590 Highway 33 in Kelowna. A notice was posted on April 1; the employee last worked on March 29.

Thrifty Foods at 280 Island Highway E. in Parksville. A notice was posted on April 1; the employee last worked on March 23.

Safeway at 1766 Robson St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 1; the employee last worked on March 24.

Safeway at 3664 Highway 16 in Smithers. A notice was posted on April 1; the employee last worked on March 25.

6564 East Hastings St. in Burnaby. A notice was posted on April 1; the employee last worked on March 21.

Thrifty Foods at 280 Island Highway E. in Parksville. A notice was posted on April 2; the employee last worked on March 28.

Thrifty Foods at 3995 Quadra St. in Victoria. A notice was posted on April 2; the employee last worked on March 31.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on April 2; the employee last worked on March 25.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 2 about two employees; they last worked on March 26 and March 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on April 2; the employee last worked on March 27.

City Market at Park Royal North in West Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 2; the employee last worked on March 28.

Your Independent Grocer at 1255 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 3; the employee last worked on March 31.

Real Canadian Superstore at 333 Seymour Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 4 about three employees; they last worked on March 25 and March 27.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 5 about two employees; they last worked on March 22 and March 31.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19800 Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows. A notice was posted on April 5; the employee last worked on March 27.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7500 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 5; the employee last worked on March 22.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Personal information about employees is never shared in these warning notices, the companies say.