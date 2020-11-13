VANCOUVER -- Several more grocery stores and pharmacies in the Lower Mainland have had employees test positive for COVID-19 over the last few days.

Parent company Loblaws has issued notices of possible COVID-19 exposure for several Shoppers Drug Mart and Real Canadian Superstore locations, and T&T Supermarket has issued three notices of its own.

Details of the recent Loblaws cases are as follows:

Real Canadian Superstore, 19851 Willowbrook Dr., Langley: One employee tested positive; their last shift was Nov. 6

Real Canadian Superstore, 8195 Scott St., Delta: Three employees tested positive; their last shifts were on Nov. 1, Nov. 4 and Nov. 6

Wholesale Club, 5335 Kingsway, Burnaby: One employee tested positive; their last shift was Nov. 6

Shoppers Drug Mart, 12080 Nordel Way, Surrey: One employee tested positive; their last shift was Nov. 10

Shoppers Drug Mart, 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey: Two employees tested positive; their last shifts were Nov. 4 and Nov. 7

Shoppers Drug Mart, 18677 Fraser Hwy., Surrey: One employee tested positive; their last shift was Nov. 9

The T&T cases were at the following locations:

2206 Kingsway, Vancouver: One employee tested positive; their last shift was Nov. 5

Central City, 3000-10153 King George Blvd., Surrey: Two employees tested positive; their last shifts were Nov. 5 and Nov. 7

None of the affected stores are listed as public exposure events on health authority websites, which means health officials believe they have been able to reach everyone who may have been a close contact of the infected employees and believe there is no risk to the public.