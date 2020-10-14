VANCOUVER -- Several more flights through Vancouver International Airport have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure warning list.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added six flights to its online warning list early on Tuesday. Later in the day, it added another three.

Three of the flights were international. Passengers arriving to B.C. from another country are required to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.

Those international flights are:

Sept. 30 – Air India flight 1143 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Oct. 1 – Air Canada flight 250/Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Oct. 7 – Air India flight 1143 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

And another six flights added to the list were domestic. While travellers arriving domestically aren't required to isolate, they should still self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus and seek testing if any develop.

The six domestic flights that passed through YVR are:

Sept. 30 – WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows eight to 14)

Oct. 2 – Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 12 to 14)

Oct. 3 – Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 39 to 45)

Oct. 4 – WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 23 to 39)

Oct. 5 – Air Transat flight 770 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 25 to 31)

Oct. 7 – Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.

Passengers seated in the identified rows may be at greater risk of exposure to the disease, the BCCDC says.

So far this month, about a dozen flights have been added to the province's exposure warning list.