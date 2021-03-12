VANCOUVER -- Several more COVID-19 exposure warnings have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. after employees at those locations tested positive for the disease.

Parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket all posted at least one warning in the past few days.

Those most recent notices were posted at:

T&T Supermarket at 15277-100th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 9; the employee last worked on March 6.

Safeway at 800 McBride Blvd. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on March 10; the employee last worked on March 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 45779 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on March 10; the employee last worked on March 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on March 10; the employee last worked on March 3.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 12080 Nordel Way in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 11; the employee last worked on March 6.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 20395 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge. A notice was posted on March 11; the employee last worked on March 6.

T&T Supermarket at 15277-100th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 11; the employee last worked on March 8.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3650 Mount Seymour Pky. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 12; the employee last worked on March 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on March 12 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 27 and March 5.

Real Canadian Superstore at 333 Seymour Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on March about "multiple team members." Their last days of work weren't provided.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 12; the employee last worked on March 8.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket all keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.