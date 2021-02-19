VANCOUVER -- More notices warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 were posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. over the past several days.

Parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets posted exposure notices on their websites after employees at some of their store locations tested positive for the disease. In some instances, multiple employees tested positive.

The latest exposure notices were posted at:

Safeway at 4655 Lakelse Ave. in Terrace. A notice was posted on Feb. 17; the employee last worked on Feb. 9.

Safeway at 1033 Austin Ave. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Feb. 17; the employee last worked on Feb. 14.

T&T Supermarket at 4800 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Feb. 17; the employee last worked on Feb. 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on Feb. 18; the employee last worked on Feb. 12.

Real Canadian Superstore at 910 Columbia St. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Feb. 18 about two employees. They last worked on Feb. 7 and Feb. 13.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 288 East Columbia St. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on Feb. 19; the employee last worked on Feb. 15.

Real Canadian Superstore at 291 Cowichan Way in Duncan. A notice was posted on Feb. 19 about two employees. They last worked on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on Feb. 19; the employee last worked on Feb. 15.

In these cases, the risk of transmission tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T all keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.