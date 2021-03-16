VANCOUVER -- More notices warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 have been posted at grocery stores across B.C.

The warnings were posted by parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys over the past several days after employees at some locations tested positive for the disease.

The latest notices were posted at:

Safeway at 200 2 Ave. West in Prince Rupert. Notices were posted on March 12 and 13 about two employees; one last worked on Feb. 28; the other last worked on March 5.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on March 13 about three employees. Two of them last worked on March 5 while the third last worked on March 7.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 510 5th St. in Nanaimo. A notice was posted on March 13; the employee last worked on March 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on March 13; the employee last worked on March 9.

Real Canadian Superstore at 45779 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on March 13 about two employees; they last worked on March 7 and March 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 13; the employee last worked on March 6.

Safeway at 9123 100 St. in Fort St. John. A notice was posted on March 15; the employee last worked on March 16.

Safeway at 2850 Shaughnessy St. in Port Coquitlam. A notice was posted on March 16; the employee last worked on March 14.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 16 about two employees; they last worked on March 3 and March 9.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.