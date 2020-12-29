VANCOUVER -- Several more COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies in recent days.

Parent company Loblaws posted notices on its website over the weekend and early this week, saying the list is updated frequently to remain transparent.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," Loblaws says on its website.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

None of the recent notices prompted warnings from the stores' respective health authorities.

The latest exposure notices are for:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 32390 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Dec. 27; the employee last worked on Dec. 25.

Your Independent Grocer at 1650 Lonsdale Ave. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 28; the employee last worked on Dec. 19.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3000 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Dec. 28 about two employees; they last worked on Dec. 18 and Dec. 24.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3185 Grandview Hwy. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 28; the employee last worked on Dec. 18.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on Dec. 28 about two employees; they last worked on Dec. 17 and Dec. 21.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. A notice was posted about "multiple employees" on Dec. 29. The notice did not specify when the employees last worked.

Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets also frequently post exposure warning notices on their websites, but haven't had any updates since Dec. 24.

Some other companies, however, have chosen not to post their exposure notices online. London Drugs and Save on Foods only post exposure notices when directed to do so by health authorities, for example.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T all keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.