VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 12 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures so far this week.

The flights took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between May 2 and May 14, but have been added to the list since Sunday. Five were added that day, two were added on Monday and five more were added Tuesday.

The latest additions to the list are as follows:

May 2: United Airlines flight 5689 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows not reported)

May 4: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 31 to 36)

May 5: WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows one to five)

May 6: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8401 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows one to seven)

May 11: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 14 to 20)

May 11: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8563 from Smithers to Vancouver (rows two to eight)

May 11: Air Canada flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows one to six)

May 11: Pacific Coastal flight 8P610 from Cranbrook to Vancouver (rows not reported)

May 12: Air Canada flight 8547 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

May 14: Air Canada flight 119 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 26 to 30)

May 14: Air Canada flight 240 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 24 to 30)

May 14: Delta flight 4476 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows three to nine)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

While studies have shown that the risk of COVID-19 transmission on airplanes is low, there have been some examples of it happening, and travel rules remain in place worldwide to limit the spread of the disease between countries and regions.

International travellers bound for Canada are required to provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights. They're also required to take a second test upon arrival and self-isolate for 14 days.

Domestic travellers bound for B.C. do not face any testing or isolation requirements, but health officials have been discouraging non-essential travel within Canada for months.

B.C. residents are also currently prohibited from travelling outside their health areas for non-essential reasons, with fines possible for those found to be breaking the rules. The intraprovincial travel restrictions are scheduled to expire after the May long weekend, though health officials have not yet said whether they will be extended.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that easing COVID-19 restrictions as caseloads fall and vaccinations increase will not be like "flipping a switch." Restrictions will be lifted gradually over time, Henry says.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with someone who was infected with COVID-19. Instead, public exposure warnings are posted on the BCCDC website.