VANCOUVER -- Ten more notices warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. have been posted online.

The notices warn employees at those locations recently tested positive for the disease. Parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys both shared multiple warnings in the past few days.

The most recent exposures were reported at:

Safeway at 1033 Austin Ave. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on May 10; the employee last worked on May 5.

Safeway at 3410 Kingsway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 10; the employee last worked on May 6.

Safeway at 2315 West 4 Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 10; the employee last worked on May 5.

Shoppers Drug Mart 3020 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 11; the employee last worked on May 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 11 about two employees; they last worked on May 3 and May 5.

Safeway at 20871 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. A notice was poste don May 11; the employee last worked on May 7.

No Frills at 4508 Fraser St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 11 about two employees; they last worked on May 2 and May 4.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on May 11 about two employees; they last worked on April 29 and May 5.

Safeway at 6564 East Hastings St. in Burnaby. A notice was posted on May 12; the employee last worked on May 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4651 No. 3 Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on May 13; the employee last worked on May 6.

Last month, a new public health order was announced, permitting WorkSafeBC prevention officers to begin serving businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

The closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials.

It doesn't appear any grocery stores in B.C. have been forced to close since that health order was announced.