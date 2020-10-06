VANCOUVER -- Several more flights in and out of B.C. have been added to the province's COVID-19 exposure warning list.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about the flights on Monday. Three of them are domestic, while three are international.

The domestic flights are:

Sept. 25 – Air Canada flight 303 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 28 to 34)

Sept. 25 – Air Canada flight 8261 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows one to seven)

Oct. 2 – Swoop flight 107 from Hamilton to Abbotsford (rows not reported)

Passengers on those flights are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and seek testing if any develop.

The international flights recently added to the list are:

Sept. 27 – Air India flight 1143 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Sept. 27 – KLM flight 681 from Amsterdam to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Sept. 30 – Air India flight 1143 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Passengers arriving on those international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone who develops symptoms should also seek testing.

Passengers seated in the specified rows may be at a greater risk of exposure to the coronavirus, the BCCDC says.

Last month, more than 70 flights were added to the BCCDC's exposure warning list.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.