VANCOUVER -- A wrestling club in Metro Vancouver posted a COVID-19 exposure notice Tuesday after someone who was at the facility last month recently tested positive for the disease.

Fraser Health shared details about the exposure at the Rustom Wrestling Club on 78 Avenue in Surrey. According to the health authority, the exposure happened during a 30-minute window on Jan. 28.

Anyone who was at the club between 4:30 and 5 p.m. that day is advised to watch for COVID-19 symptoms.

Last month, a Vancouver boxing studio voluntarily closed for 48 hours after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

And, late last year, an outbreak was declared at a fitness club in Surrey after 42 people who visited the facility tested positive for the disease.

Currently, indoor high-intensity group exercise is banned under public health orders. The provincial health ministry says "high intensity group exercise causes a sustained and accelerated rate of breathing and may involve close contact with other people."

Activities that have been banned include hot yoga, spin classes, aerobics, bootcamps and high intensity interval training.

In the most recent exposure event, Fraser Health says the risk of infection is believed to be low and that there is no known risk to anyone who was at the club outside that window of time.

Anyone who develops symptoms should seek testing and self-isolate.