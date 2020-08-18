VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 exposure warning at a hookah lounge in Surrey, B.C., has been expanded to include more days.

At first, the Fraser Health Authority warned that patrons who were at the lounge at 10609 King George Blvd. for two nights earlier this month may have been exposed to the virus.

But now, that warning has two additional evenings. The full list of possible exposures includes:

July 31, just before midnight until 4 a.m. on Aug. 1

Aug. 1, just before midnight until 5 a.m. on Aug. 2

Aug. 7, just before midnight until 4 a.m. on Aug. 8

Aug. 8, just before midnight until 4 a.m. on Aug. 9

Fraser Health hasn't specified if it was an employee or patron who had the virus, or even whether it was one person or multiple people.

The authority says there is no known risk to anyone who attended the lounge outside of those dates and times, but asks anyone who may have visited the lounge on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.