VANCOUVER -- A multi-day COVID-19 exposure notice has been posted for a Metro Vancouver nail salon after someone who was at the business recently tested positive for the disease.

Fraser Health issued the warning on Tuesday about White Sparkle Nails, a salon on Nicola Avenue in Port Coquitlam. According to the health authority, exposure to the coronavirus was possible over several days.

Those dates and times include:

Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fraser Health says there isn't a known risk to anyone who went to the salon outside those dates and times.

Anyone who was at the salon during one of the listed times is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease, then isolate and seek testing if any develop.

Fraser Health says anyone who was a close contact of the individual will be contacted by the health authority directly.