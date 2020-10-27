VANCOUVER -- A McDonald's in Vancouver temporarily closed its doors this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company issued a statement Monday saying an employee at the 3695 Lougheed Hwy. location reported they tested positive for the disease. That employee worked their last shift overnight from Oct. 21 to 22, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurants for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," the statement says.

"We know our guests depend on their local McDonald's, and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities."

The location reopened Tuesday after "a deep clean."

McDonald's also says all crew members who were in close contact with that employee have been asked to self-isolate "until further information is available."

Earlier in the month, an Abbotsford McDonald's also closed because of a possible COVID-19 exposure. The same thing happened at a downtown Vancouver location about a week later.