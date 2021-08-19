VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 exposure warning has been posted by the Fraser Health authority, and this time, it's a fitness centre that was impacted.

In a post online, the health authority says those who were at the Rise Fitness Collective in Surrey during identified times should monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

Specifically, the exposure warning is for anyone who was at the facility on Aug. 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Since that possible exposure event happened nearly two weeks ago, it's likely anyone who got the disease from that day would already be showing symptoms.

Fraser Health says if symptoms do develop, a person should seek testing and self-isolate.

Six other exposure notices are posted on the Fraser Health website, with most of them from July. The risk associated with public exposure notices posted on the health authority's site is believed to be low. There is no known risk to anyone who attended the locations listed outside of the specified times.

No other health authorities in B.C. have recent exposure notices on their site.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure warnings when they believe there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission and they are unable to directly contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Public exposure notices were more common earlier on in the pandemic, but became almost non-existent as cases declined and vaccination rates rose. As case counts have risen again in recent weeks – with the seven-day rolling average reaching 531 on Wednesday – a few more exposure notices have been posted.

