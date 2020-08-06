VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Coastal Health is warning people who visited Lions Bay Beach Park in late July could have been exposed to COVID-19.

The exposure advisory is for those who visited the park on July 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31 during daytime hours. Those visitors are advised to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms for 14 days.

The health authority has a list of all current public exposure alerts on its website.

"The possible exposures listed on this site are believed to be low risk, but, out of an abundance of caution, public health asks that anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms," a statement on VCH's website says.

The two other exposure alerts currently listed are for the Sandman Suites on Davie Street and the No5 Orange strip club on Main Street.

VCH says there is no known risk to anyone who visited any of the listed locations outside of the specified dates and times.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities," the health authority says.

But anyone who develops symptoms, even if they're mild, should call 811 or their family doctor, get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate, VCH says.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, runny nose, loss of smell, diarrhea or loss of appetite.