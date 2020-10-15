VANCOUVER -- A building supply store in Surrey has been added to Fraser Health's list of public exposures to COVID-19.

The health authority is warning customers who visited Dick's Lumber and Building Supplies on 80 Avenue in Surrey in recent weeks they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The possible exposures to COVID-19 happened between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 through 9, according to Fraser Health.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure notifications when contact tracers have been unable to identify or communicate with all of the people who may have been exposed to a known case of the virus.

Anyone who was at Dick's Lumber on the specified dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop.

There is no known risk to anyone who attended the store outside of the times indicated, according to Fraser Health.

The public exposure notification for Dick's Lumber is the first one Fraser Health has issued in more than a month. The last public exposure notice in the region was for an incident that occurred on Aug. 14.

While cases of COVID-19 have continued to be detected in the region since then, the lack of exposure notifications means public health officials believe they have successfully contacted everyone who may have been exposed to the virus at a business during that time.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because Public Health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on its website.