VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning patrons of a pub in Merritt, B.C. that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Interior Health issued a public exposure notice for the pub at the Coldwater Hotel Wednesday, saying people who were there between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 19 may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The health authority asks anyone who was at the pub during that time to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if any develop.

Interior Health added that contact tracing is underway and it is reaching out directly to people who may have been exposed to the virus, where possible.

That said, B.C. health authorities issue public exposure notices when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission and officials are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Interior Health's full list of public exposures can be found here.