VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning the public of possible exposures to COVID-19 at a store along the Trans-Canada Highway in Hope, B.C.

Fraser Health announced Saturday morning that it had added possible exposures at the Hope River General Store, located at 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy, on four separate days earlier this month.

The possible exposures happened from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, and 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Anyone who visited the store during those times may have been exposed to the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean they will develop COVID-19, Fraser Health said. Rather, they should monitor themselves for symptoms and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop, the health authority said.

Fraser Health said the risk of exposure at Hope River General Store is believed to be low, and there is no known risk for people who visited the store outside of the hours listed.

B.C. health authorities issue public exposure alerts when they're unable to reach or identify all of the people who may have been exposed to the virus. If a business with a possible exposure to COVID-19 isn't listed publicly on a health authority's website, it likely means that public health officials believe they have directly contacted everyone who may have been exposed.