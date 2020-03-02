VANCOUVER -- Health officials south of the border say six people have now died in connection with COVID-19 in Washington state.

Health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin from Seattle and King County announced the updated death toll on Monday, just two days after the state reported its first fatality linked to the virus.

Over the weekend, officials suggested the virus could have been circulating undetected in Washington state for weeks.

No other deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported anywhere else in the U.S. or Canada.

According to the latest numbers from federal health officials, there have been 24 confirmed infections within Canada so far, including eight in British Columbia. Most of the remaining cases were discovered in Ontario, while one has been found so far in Quebec.

The virus has been reported in at least 58 countries across the world.

With files from The Associated Press

