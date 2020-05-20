VANCOUVER -- The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more lives at Langley Lodge, a long-term care home that's going through its second outbreak.

The number of deaths at the facility now stands at 11.

There are currently 27 residents infected and five seniors who have recovered. In total, six staff from Langley Lodge and two from Fraser Health have also tested positive.

“COVID-19 is a beast of a virus. I think its transmissibility is well documented and I think it’s a real eye-opening experience for us all,” says Mike Klassen of the B.C. Care Providers Association.

He spoke to CTV News in response to concerns from families who want to know how a second outbreak occurred.

“To see this happen again, I think, is a real lesson to the public that we have to treat this virus with respect.”

He says a number of factors contributed to the virus spreading inside the home.

“The outbreak happened this time in their dementia unit and so with dementia patients, it’s a lot more work in terms of managing them…In some cases there is some wandering which Langley Lodge tried to address by adding more staff in that unit," Klassen said.

Worried families have also criticized the Lodge for a lack of timely communication.

“Their first responsibility is making sure that they’re caring for seniors who are both not infected with COVID-19 but especially those infected with COVID-19,” he said.