VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get a more detailed look at how COVID-19 is spreading in the province as health officials will share the latest modelling data.

That update will be live with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in the afternoon.

The modelling update comes days before B.C. could enter Step 3 of its restart plan. The earliest that would happen is on July 1, though health officials have stressed case counts must trend downwards and vaccination rates must increase for that to happen.

According to the province's restart guide, Step 3 would move away from a mandatory mask policy for indoor public spaces, and instead make them recommended.

As well, indoor and outdoor personal gatherings would "return to usual" and capacity for organized gatherings would increase. There would no longer be a size limit for people dining out and liquor service restrictions would be lifted. Casinos and nightclubs would be able to operate with limited capacity.

Health officials have not yet confirmed the province is moving to Step 3 on Canada Day. However, the last modelling update, given on June 10, had promising data.

On that day, health officials revealed the rate of daily COVID-19 cases had fallen below 10 infections per 100,000 people in every region in British Columbia except in the Grand Forks local health area.

