VANCOUVER -- Multiple grades at an Abbotsford private school are temporarily stopping in-class instruction after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported.

Abbotsford Christian School issued a notice on Wednesday saying it had "decided to functionally close in-class instruction for Grades 5 to 10."

The closure will last until May 14 and students will instead move to an online learning program.

"This decision was not made lightly, but was made in response to a number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts across these grade levels," said Julius Siebenga, executive director, in a news release.

"Fraser Health has identified our particular situation as a 'cluster.' We (along with Fraser Health) believe that this functional closure will help to break the circuit of the virus that is moving throughout our school community."

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced people aged 12 to 17 could soon be getting their COVID-19 vaccines after Health Canada approved Pfizer-BioNTech for people in that age group.

The top doctor said the province is looking at the best ways to provide the vaccine to young people, including the option of running clinics in schools.