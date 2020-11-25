VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, the day after the province once again shattered its daily case count record.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon. The pair have been giving in-person briefings just twice weekly for months, but are giving three live updates this week.

On Tuesday, in a written statement, health officials revealed 941 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 in a 24-hour period. The previous one-day record was 767, set on Nov. 18. Prior to November, the province had never topped 400 cases in 24 hours.

"We need to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province and that needs to happen now," Henry and Dix said in their joint written statement.

"Let's remember that every case of COVID-19 is a person who requires support and care, who may become severely ill and need to be in hospital, and whose family will experience the stress, emotional burden and for some, the tragedy, that has come with this virus."

Tuesday's update also set new records for hospitalizations and active cases in B.C.

