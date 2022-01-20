COVID-19 case update coming after B.C. records another jump in hospitalizations

A new COVID-19 case update is coming for B.C. after the province recorded another jump in hospitalizations and more than a dozen additional deaths related to the disease.

The latest details are expected to be released in a written update from the Health Ministry in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 13 more people died from COVID-19. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 increased to 895, up from 854 the day before.

B.C.'s hospitalization numbers are now considered an "overestimate" of COVID-19's immediate impact on the health-care system, as the province switched to a new system of reporting that includes all so-called incidental cases – people who were in hospital for reasons unrelated to the virus but tested positive during routine screening.

Officials have said approximately 45 per cent of COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely incidental, based on a case study conducted in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

All cases involving patients still put additional strain on hospital resources, however, and can spread to doctors and nurses, forcing them off the job and exacerbating staffing shortages.

Another 2,387 cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday, but because of testing capacity, daily infection numbers are not currently believed to accurately capture transmission in the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel