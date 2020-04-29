VANCOUVER -- Two residential health-care facilities have recorded new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, including at one care home that previously had an outbreak that was declared over by health officials.

According to Fraser Health, a staff member at the Langley Lodge has tested positive for COVID-19. The care home previously had an outbreak that officials said was over on April 23.

As well, a resident at the Residence at Clayton Heights in Surrey has tested positive for the virus. That person is in self-isolation in the acquired brain injury unit, where they live.

Health officials say teams are at each site and are communicating with residents and family members.

Enhanced controls are also in place at both sites and staff is working with Fraser Health to identify any possible close contacts of the two individuals.

As of Tuesday, the province has reported 2,053 cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C. since the first confirmed infection in January.